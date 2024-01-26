DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.850-0.870 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 3.460-3.480 EPS.

DD stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.80. 1,908,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,812,706. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,712,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 162.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,293,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,427,000 after purchasing an additional 800,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,241,000 after purchasing an additional 498,633 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

