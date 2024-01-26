Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,653,100 shares, a growth of 126.0% from the December 31st total of 1,173,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,790.1 days.

Telefónica Deutschland Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TELDF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.52. 2,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $3.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TELDF. HSBC raised Telefónica Deutschland from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

