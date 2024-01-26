Short Interest in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Increases By 127.2%

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,000 shares, a growth of 127.2% from the December 31st total of 393,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 38,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $385,652.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,166.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,432 shares of company stock worth $389,928. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stronghold Digital Mining

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 21.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 682.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 156,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 136,578 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDIG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 529,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,959. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.82.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 106.91% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

