AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ATMC remained flat at $10.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. AlphaTime Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition by 112.6% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 212,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 112,609 shares during the period. Kim LLC boosted its holdings in AlphaTime Acquisition by 33.1% in the second quarter. Kim LLC now owns 315,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 78,453 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in AlphaTime Acquisition by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 449,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 62,897 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition by 120.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $528,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

