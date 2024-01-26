MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.62.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

MetLife Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Eley Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 16,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MET traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.66. The company had a trading volume of 835,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,384. MetLife has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average is $63.43. The company has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

About MetLife

(Get Free Report

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

