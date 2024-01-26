MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.62.
MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of MET traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.66. The company had a trading volume of 835,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,384. MetLife has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average is $63.43. The company has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
