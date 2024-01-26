Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives $27.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.10.

Several research firms recently commented on PINC. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Premier by 62.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Premier by 48.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Premier by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Premier in the second quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.88. 119,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,646. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59. Premier has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $33.76.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Premier will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

