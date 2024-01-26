Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives $27.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.10.
Several research firms recently commented on PINC. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Premier
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier
Premier Stock Performance
Shares of PINC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.88. 119,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,646. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59. Premier has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $33.76.
Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Premier will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
Premier Company Profile
Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Premier
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Snowflake breaks resistance hinting at momentum shift
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- What makes Textron a must-own aerospace stock for 2024?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Is Nike consolidating before a fresh rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.