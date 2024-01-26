Analysts Set Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) PT at $22.08

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.08.

KIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

NYSE KIM traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,253. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

