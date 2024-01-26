Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives $64.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.47. The stock had a trading volume of 884,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,131. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 2.87. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,358,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,298,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,147,000 after buying an additional 1,797,006 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,832,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 938.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,345,000 after buying an additional 942,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

