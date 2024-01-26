O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives $1,020.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,020.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,018.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,280. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $969.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $948.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $767.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,039.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.17 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,413 shares of company stock valued at $18,987,722. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,973,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

