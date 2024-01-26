First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Issues Earnings Results

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

First Community Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $149.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.47. First Community has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24.

First Community Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FCCO shares. StockNews.com raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of First Community

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 54.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 282.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 58,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

