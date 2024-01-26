United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Community Banks had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

United Community Banks Stock Up 0.2 %

United Community Banks stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.58. 75,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,153. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.01.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Community Banks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 25.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 53.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UCBI. TheStreet lowered United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, January 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

