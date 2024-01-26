Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives $58.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Carrier Global

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 42.8% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,541. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.42. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

About Carrier Global

(Get Free Report

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.