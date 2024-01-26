Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

Several research firms have commented on HLIT. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Harmonic Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 629,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,518. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.63 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 9,636,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,338 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,649,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,401,000 after buying an additional 2,484,825 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,932,000 after buying an additional 1,349,242 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 841.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,411,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,593,000 after buying an additional 1,261,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,011,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,371,000 after buying an additional 1,205,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

