General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives $130.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.71. 1,157,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,916,963. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.49. The firm has a market cap of $143.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 52 week low of $79.47 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

