Analysts Set Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT at $118.75

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Synaptics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Synaptics

Synaptics Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ SYNA traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.56. 94,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,318. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $67.73 and a fifty-two week high of $142.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -91.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In related news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,816.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Synaptics by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 25,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

(Get Free Report

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.