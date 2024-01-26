Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.06 Per Share

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 1.055 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, February 12th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Delek Logistics Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Delek Logistics Partners has a payout ratio of 85.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.8%.

DKL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.08. The company had a trading volume of 26,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,141. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.80.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 118.19%. The firm had revenue of $275.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 668.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 12.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

