Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.29.

HWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

NYSE:HWM traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $55.40. The stock had a trading volume of 559,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,188. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.83. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $57.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,379,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,056,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,570 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

