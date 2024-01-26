Brokerages Set BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Target Price at $28.29

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 283,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 171,170 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,227,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 415.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 188,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 152,005 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKU traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 215,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,322. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 36.86%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

