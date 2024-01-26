Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Director Sells $11,210.00 in Stock

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) Director Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $11,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Naama Halevi-Davidov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 100 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $181.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 100 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $182.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 5,504 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $10,952.96.

On Thursday, December 28th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 200 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $398.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 5,715 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $11,087.10.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 6,380 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $11,994.40.

On Monday, December 11th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 2,000 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $3,600.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 6,900 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $12,489.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 7,620 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $13,639.80.

On Monday, December 4th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 9,452 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $16,541.00.

Kaltura Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLTR remained flat at $1.85 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,254. Kaltura, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $261.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kaltura ( NASDAQ:KLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 125.81% and a negative net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $43.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kaltura, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KLTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kaltura from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaltura

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kaltura by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 668,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 41,432 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 229,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 33,953 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,455,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 20,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T).

Featured Articles

