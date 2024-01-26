Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Affirm Price Performance

AFRM stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $41.74. 3,469,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,314,900. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.57. Affirm has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $496.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at $63,748,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,748,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,036,591 shares of company stock worth $122,951,772 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Affirm by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 9.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

