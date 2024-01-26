Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised shares of Mercer International from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

Mercer International Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Mercer International by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Mercer International by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Mercer International during the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International during the third quarter worth $296,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.73. 13,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,080. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.22. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $470.82 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is -14.78%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

