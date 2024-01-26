MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives $25.45 Average PT from Analysts

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.45.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MXL traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,939. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -577.86 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $43.66.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $135.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.11 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 2,277.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 35,590 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,553,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

