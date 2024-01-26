Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASUR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital lowered Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Asure Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Asure Software by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Asure Software by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Asure Software by 48.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC raised its stake in Asure Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 25,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.83. 43,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $29.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

