Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point downgraded Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at $27,100,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Tanger news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at $27,100,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of Tanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,126,983 shares in the company, valued at $28,185,844.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Tanger by 4,051.4% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Tanger during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Tanger by 151.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Tanger by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tanger during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKT opened at $28.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61. Tanger has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.54%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

