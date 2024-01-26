Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NU shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NU in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. New Street Research downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

NU opened at $9.44 on Friday. NU has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.63 and a beta of 0.93.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. NU had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Analysts predict that NU will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of NU by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,675,000. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

