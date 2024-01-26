ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised ASM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of ASMIY stock opened at $574.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.74. ASM International has a 1 year low of $317.36 and a 1 year high of $582.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.17.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $677.26 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASM International will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

