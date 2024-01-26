FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on shares of FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on FSV
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
FirstService Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:FSV opened at $166.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. FirstService has a 1 year low of $131.75 and a 1 year high of $166.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.15.
FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FirstService Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.
FirstService Company Profile
FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FirstService
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 well-known consumer cyclical stocks offering 5% dividends
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 large caps near 52-week lows with large dividends
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- ASML reaches inflection point with 100% upside in sight
Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.