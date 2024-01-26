Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.80.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:LXEO opened at $16.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $22.33.
Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($12.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($11.40). Equities research analysts forecast that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.
Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.
