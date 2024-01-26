Analysts Set CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target at $10.05

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $13.56.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in CleanSpark by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 800,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,490,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

