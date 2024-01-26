Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 211.40 ($2.69).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of Serco Group stock opened at GBX 175.20 ($2.23) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 972.22, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.44. Serco Group has a 1 year low of GBX 135.30 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 182.94 ($2.32). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 160.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 153.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

