Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

TNYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 85.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 33,726 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 219.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 124.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 29.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,611,000 after buying an additional 555,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

TNYA stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

