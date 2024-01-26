Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.80.
TNYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.
TNYA stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $8.09.
Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.
Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.
