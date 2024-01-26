Sara Kelly Sells 250 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $23,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,213 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,635.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, December 21st, Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $23,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50.

SBUX stock opened at $92.76 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average of $97.16.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.82.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

