Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.09.
LSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $196.03 on Friday. Landstar System has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.84.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.85%.
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.
