Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.09.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 87.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $196.03 on Friday. Landstar System has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.85%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

