Michael F. Maclean Sells 1,616 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 1,616 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $16,370.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,034.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance
RNA opened at $10.47 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93.
Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.55% and a negative net margin of 1,995.34%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 9.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 9.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter.
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.
