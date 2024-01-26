XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $239,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in XPO by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in XPO by 1.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in XPO by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in XPO by 3.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in XPO by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XPO opened at $87.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.05. XPO has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $90.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. XPO’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPO will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

