Insider Selling: PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) President Sells $27,500.22 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) President John Douglas Schick sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $27,500.22. Following the sale, the president now owns 838,800 shares in the company, valued at $553,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
John Douglas Schick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $37,333.12.
PEDEVCO Stock Performance
Shares of PED opened at $0.64 on Friday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $55.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PEDEVCO in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
PEDEVCO Company Profile
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
