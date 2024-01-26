Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $73.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Western Digital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Western Digital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.76.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $60.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.64. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,396,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.3% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,143,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $234,711,000 after purchasing an additional 351,916 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,365,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Western Digital by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 54,988 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

