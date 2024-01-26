Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Sells $43,072.96 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ajay Bhalla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $436.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $420.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $440.94. The company has a market cap of $409.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.90.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

