City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. City had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 33.31%.

Shares of City stock opened at $105.22 on Friday. City has a 52 week low of $82.53 and a 52 week high of $115.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. City’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,681.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $207,032.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $865,575.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,922 shares of company stock valued at $288,130 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of City during the 4th quarter valued at $11,159,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of City by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,606,000 after purchasing an additional 97,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of City by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,110,000 after buying an additional 46,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in City by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,996,000 after buying an additional 32,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in City by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,343,000 after acquiring an additional 28,326 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on City from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on City from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on City in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

