NFT Gaming (NASDAQ:NFTG) & BILL (NYSE:BILL) Financial Survey

NFT Gaming (NASDAQ:NFTG) and BILL (NYSE:BILL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of NFT Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of BILL shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NFT Gaming and BILL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NFT Gaming N/A -87.98% -83.31% BILL -14.99% -1.71% -0.73%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NFT Gaming N/A N/A -$1.42 million N/A N/A BILL $1.06 billion 7.46 -$223.73 million ($1.60) -46.23

This table compares NFT Gaming and BILL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NFT Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BILL.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NFT Gaming and BILL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NFT Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A BILL 1 10 13 0 2.50

BILL has a consensus target price of $115.09, indicating a potential upside of 55.60%. Given BILL’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BILL is more favorable than NFT Gaming.

Summary

BILL beats NFT Gaming on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NFT Gaming

The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. develops, designs, acquires, and manages games that offer non-fungible tokens. The company develops a digital gaming platform, which provides the company's proprietary games, as well as games developed and published by third parties under the Gaxos name. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc. provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services. In addition, the company's artificial intelligence enabled software provides connections between suppliers and clients. It serves accounting firms, financial institutions, and software companies. The company was formerly known as Bill.com Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to BILL Holdings, Inc. in February 2023. BILL Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

