Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.03.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Bank of America downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

MAA opened at $131.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $176.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 117.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,288.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,036,000 after purchasing an additional 956,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after purchasing an additional 856,331 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,043,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,943,000 after buying an additional 697,200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,125,000 after buying an additional 592,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

