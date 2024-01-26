Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Sells $392,217.12 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 8,912 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $392,217.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 612,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,934,604.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intapp Trading Down 0.9 %

INTA stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 0.62. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 100.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

See Also

