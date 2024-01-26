Insider Selling: PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) President Sells 58,333 Shares of Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $37,333.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 780,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Douglas Schick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

On Friday, January 19th, John Douglas Schick sold 41,667 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $27,500.22.

PEDEVCO Stock Down 7.6 %

PED opened at $0.62 on Friday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEDEVCO ( NYSE:PED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PEDEVCO Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PEDEVCO

About PEDEVCO

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.