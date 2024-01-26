Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) CEO Sells $51,581.96 in Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $51,581.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,801.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $10.47 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.55% and a negative net margin of 1,995.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNA. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

