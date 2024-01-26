Barclays Raises BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Price Target to $8.00

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.25.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. BrightSpire Capital has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $965.83 million, a PE ratio of 247.67 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,666.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BrightSpire Capital by 229.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightSpire Capital

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.