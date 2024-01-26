Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Sells $81,750.24 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 15,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $81,750.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,838.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Arteris Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of AIP opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $8.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 109.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arteris

About Arteris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Arteris by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Arteris by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the first quarter worth $50,000. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Articles

