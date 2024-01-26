Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Sells $81,750.24 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 15,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $81,750.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,838.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Arteris Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of AIP opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $8.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 109.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Arteris
About Arteris
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arteris
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 well-known consumer cyclical stocks offering 5% dividends
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 large caps near 52-week lows with large dividends
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- ASML reaches inflection point with 100% upside in sight
Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.