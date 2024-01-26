Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $98.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.82.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $51.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $691,000. Ossiam lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,304.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 74,529 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $290,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,396,000 after purchasing an additional 311,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

