Wells Fargo & Company Increases Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $106.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HLNE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Hamilton Lane from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

HLNE stock opened at $115.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $121.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 29.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after buying an additional 498,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,414,000 after acquiring an additional 482,663 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1,742.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after purchasing an additional 477,614 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2,249.7% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 392,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after acquiring an additional 376,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at $22,674,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.