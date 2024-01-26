J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has $234.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $205.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $206.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $163.66 and a 52 week high of $209.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.06 and a 200-day moving average of $189.86.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $200,548.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $229,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,918.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $200,548.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $229,462.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,317,087. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,371,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,412,000 after purchasing an additional 64,295 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,953,000 after purchasing an additional 570,831 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

