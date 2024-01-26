Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $615.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $560.00 to $615.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ROP. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $541.07.

NYSE ROP opened at $551.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $554.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $536.98 and a 200-day moving average of $508.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $420,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

